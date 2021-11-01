Cartesi (CTSI) Trading Down 6.5% This Week

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. During the last week, Cartesi has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001250 BTC on popular exchanges. Cartesi has a market cap of $374.20 million and approximately $50.31 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00073004 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00072157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00101676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,078.54 or 1.00070847 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,338.87 or 0.06994268 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00022266 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi launched on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 482,707,938 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

