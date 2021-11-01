Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $142.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, Catalent has outperformed its industry. It exited fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 with better-than-expected results. Year-over-year uptick in both the top and bottom lines is impressive. Robust performances in majority of its segments in the quarter are also encouraging. Catalent’s slew of strategic deals are impressive. Product launches also raise our optimism. Expansion of both margins bode well. Catalent’s solid technology foundation, along with integrated development and product supply chain solutions, is encouraging. A strong solvency position is an added plus. Yet, soft revenues in the Oral and Specialty Delivery arm is concerning. Catalent’s operation in a tough competitive landscape and a highly regulated market poses a threat. Other headwinds like future impacts from Brexit and forex woes prevail.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CTLT. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.91.

Catalent stock opened at $137.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.93. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. Catalent has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $192,892.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $309,138.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,584 shares of company stock valued at $28,636,331 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Catalent by 45,023.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 955,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,599,000 after purchasing an additional 953,153 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth $49,603,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Catalent by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,101,000 after buying an additional 470,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth $36,959,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,720,000 after buying an additional 335,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

