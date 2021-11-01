CCUniverse (UVU) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $39.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 1st. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 44.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CCUniverse coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a market cap of $18,208.71 and approximately $39.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003475 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007411 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000158 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 44.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (UVU) is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

