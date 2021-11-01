CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Short Interest Update

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,200 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the September 30th total of 394,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of CECE stock opened at $6.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $246.10 million, a PE ratio of 86.00, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $78.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Pollack bought 7,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $52,494.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,001 shares in the company, valued at $743,046.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CECE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 41.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 13.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 18.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

