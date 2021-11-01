Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.27 Million

Equities analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to announce $20.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.50 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted sales of $19.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $81.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $85.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $81.47 million, with estimates ranging from $80.20 million to $82.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,106. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $23.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 696,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 39,901 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

