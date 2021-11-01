Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.86-0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of upper-mid-single digits, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.Cerner also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.300-$3.300 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CERN. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Shares of CERN stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.79. 104,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,537. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cerner has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.49.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,339.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $561,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,570.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $1,477,275. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

