Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.860-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Cerner also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.300-$3.300 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded up $1.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.28. The stock had a trading volume of 189,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,537. Cerner has a one year low of $67.96 and a one year high of $84.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.49.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CERN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.67.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $561,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,570.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $1,477,275. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

