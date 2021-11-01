CertiK Price Tops $1.97 on Top Exchanges (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. CertiK has a total market cap of $114.14 million and $19.26 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CertiK coin can now be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00003241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00079955 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00073092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00102354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,805.56 or 0.99838867 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,264.57 or 0.07002149 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00022824 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 104,913,676 coins and its circulating supply is 57,820,195 coins. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

