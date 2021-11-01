CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.06% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association which provides banking products and services principally in the United States. It offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, mortgage and other financial services. CF Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Central Federal Corporation, is based in OH, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CF Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

CFBK traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.71. 52,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,044. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $110.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.19. CF Bankshares has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $23.68.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 28.54%. Equities analysts predict that CF Bankshares will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 19.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 553,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,774,000 after acquiring an additional 89,983 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 298,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 19.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 119,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 19,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 63.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

