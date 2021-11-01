Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stake Boosted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $32,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,556,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 732,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,589 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,361,000 after acquiring an additional 71,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total transaction of $4,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,299 shares in the company, valued at $85,299,615.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.21, for a total value of $1,488,177.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.79.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $448.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $429.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.82. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.15. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.87 and a 12 month high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

