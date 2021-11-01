Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 39,459 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,378,864 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,459 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Performance Food Group worth $66,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,662,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $129,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,065 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,495,957 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $169,519,000 after buying an additional 776,072 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,572,865 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $173,248,000 after buying an additional 599,197 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,394,256 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $164,588,000 after buying an additional 564,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,508,000.

PFGC opened at $45.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.97 and a beta of 1.71. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.63.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.71 per share, with a total value of $89,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,778.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,825. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFGC. Barclays began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

