Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 51,794 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 636,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,794 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $66,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $913,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 6,859 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $892,150.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,939,438 shares of company stock worth $412,556,215. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $167.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of -982.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.93 and its 200 day moving average is $116.31. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $168.73.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Datadog from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.60.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.