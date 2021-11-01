Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $58.54 Million Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 741,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $58,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RHP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 163.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,609,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,112,000 after purchasing an additional 999,229 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 55.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,055,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,329,000 after purchasing an additional 375,574 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,254,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,020,000 after purchasing an additional 232,533 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth $16,582,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 58.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 567,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,781,000 after purchasing an additional 209,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $85.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.64 and a 12-month high of $90.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.52.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 240.52% and a negative net margin of 79.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.65) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.