Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $63.06 Million Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 783,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,954 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $63,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 200.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 20.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.70.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $66.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,618.00, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.35.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. HealthEquity’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $372,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $536,630.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,832 shares of company stock worth $1,526,222 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

