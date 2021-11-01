Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 26,930 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,930 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Assurant worth $64,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Assurant by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,238,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,604,000 after buying an additional 90,600 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Assurant by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 99,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,122,000 after buying an additional 11,849 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Assurant by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,551,000 after buying an additional 13,746 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Assurant by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,785,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Assurant by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Assurant from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.34.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $161.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.55 and a twelve month high of $172.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.