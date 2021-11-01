Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $820.96.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHTR. Loop Capital began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 24.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $541,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Charter Communications by 4,812.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,996,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $1,793,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $673.63. 14,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,479. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $752.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $723.73. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $578.76 and a 12 month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.