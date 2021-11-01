Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.00-$19.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.41. Chemed also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $19.000-$19.200 EPS.

Shares of CHE stock traded up $35.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $482.25. 202,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,559. Chemed has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $560.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $459.53. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.47.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The business had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chemed will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.96%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total transaction of $1,403,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,688 shares in the company, valued at $60,197,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

