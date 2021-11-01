Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Short Interest Down 42.3% in October

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the September 30th total of 20,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 127,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 389.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 32,353 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $837,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,208,000. Institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

CMMB traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.74. The stock had a trading volume of 19,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,575. The company has a market capitalization of $122.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.94. Chemomab Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $168.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.21.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

