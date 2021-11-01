Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Hits New 12-Month High at $133.51

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $133.51 and last traded at $133.12, with a volume of 722 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $131.07.

CPK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.42.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $111.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $38,441.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $183,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,468 shares of company stock worth $325,891 in the last 90 days. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,015,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 103,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,001,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 263.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 16,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,009,000 after purchasing an additional 38,269 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

