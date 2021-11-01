Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Update

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 408.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 35,171 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. 23.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

CVR stock opened at $26.90 on Monday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60. The company has a market cap of $25.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.02.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $8.36 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.