China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Up 77.4% in October

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 77.4% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSUAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of China Shenhua Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut China Shenhua Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
OTCMKTS CSUAY opened at $8.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. China Shenhua Energy has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $10.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.27.
China Shenhua Energy Company Profile
China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.
