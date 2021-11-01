China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Up 77.4% in October

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 77.4% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSUAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of China Shenhua Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut China Shenhua Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

OTCMKTS CSUAY opened at $8.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. China Shenhua Energy has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $10.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.27.

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that China Shenhua Energy will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

