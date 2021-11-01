Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.17 billion-$5.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.16 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.610-$0.610 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.43. 20,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,167. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $91.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut Church & Dwight from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.25.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

