Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.17 billion-$5.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.16 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.610-$0.610 EPS.
CHD stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,167. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $91.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.19.
Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.
CHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.25.
In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
About Church & Dwight
Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.
