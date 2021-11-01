Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.17 billion-$5.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.16 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.610-$0.610 EPS.

CHD stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,167. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $91.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.19.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 35.69%.

CHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.25.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

