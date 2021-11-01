CIBC Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC)

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$5.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CMMC. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.03.

Copper Mountain Mining stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$3.83. 986,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,887. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$803.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.39. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.10 and a 12 month high of C$5.07.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

