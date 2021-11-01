Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Receives $78.35 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.35.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XEC shares. Mizuho raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Financial raised Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. US Capital Advisors downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

XEC stock remained flat at $$87.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.23. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $92.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -256.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 7,200.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 159.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 29.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 41.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

