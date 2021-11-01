Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 35.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $89.32 on Monday. Cimpress plc has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.48.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. On average, analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

