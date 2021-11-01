Ciner Resources (CINR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2021

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter.

NYSE:CINR opened at $16.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.74. Ciner Resources has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $321.41 million, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Ciner Resources Company Profile

Ciner Resources LP engages in the production of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Earnings History for Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR)

