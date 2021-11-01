Ciner Resources (CINR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter.

Get Ciner Resources alerts:

NYSE:CINR opened at $16.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.74. Ciner Resources has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $321.41 million, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Ciner Resources LP engages in the production of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Ciner Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciner Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.