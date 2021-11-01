Citigroup Reaffirms Neutral Rating for ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 235 ($3.07) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CTEC. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 272 ($3.55) to GBX 278 ($3.63) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut ConvaTec Group to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 213 ($2.78) in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 256.83 ($3.36).

LON:CTEC opened at GBX 215 ($2.81) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.87, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 219.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 227.99. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of GBX 178.20 ($2.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 265 ($3.46).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

