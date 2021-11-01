Citigroup Upgrades Snap (NYSE:SNAP) to “Neutral”

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SNAP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Snap from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

SNAP traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.98. 137,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,120,135. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. Snap has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 306,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $24,999,934.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $656,337.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,754,521 shares of company stock worth $185,573,538 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004,573 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.5% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784,751 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504,987 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 139.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,034,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth about $125,583,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

