Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Stake Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) by 532.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279,774 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.25% of Citius Pharmaceuticals worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $3,433,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 489.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 709,258 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 188.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 145,220 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 4,548.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 967,819 shares in the last quarter. 17.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.87 on Monday. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $272.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Research analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

