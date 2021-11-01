Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.30 Million

Brokerages expect that Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) will report sales of $3.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $12.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 million to $12.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $26.40 million, with estimates ranging from $23.80 million to $29.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clarus Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRXT shares. Truist initiated coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Clarus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Shares of CRXT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 492,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,211. Clarus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $31.24.

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

