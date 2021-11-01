Clean Harbors (CLH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Clean Harbors to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Clean Harbors to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CLH opened at $112.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.39. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $52.22 and a 52 week high of $115.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total transaction of $205,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,447.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,237,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,418,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,650 shares of company stock worth $5,530,472. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clean Harbors stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 69.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Clean Harbors worth $18,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLH shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. CJS Securities raised Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.78.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

