Clearwater Paper (CLW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.46. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $406.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.00 million. On average, analysts expect Clearwater Paper to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLW opened at $41.83 on Monday. Clearwater Paper has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $45.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.02 million, a P/E ratio of 181.87 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clearwater Paper stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,819 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Clearwater Paper worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.