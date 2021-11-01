ClinTex CTi (CTI) Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0844 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a market cap of $9.66 million and $708,115.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ClinTex CTi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00048865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.56 or 0.00222398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00012186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00095956 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Coin Profile

ClinTex CTi (CTI) is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

Buying and Selling ClinTex CTi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClinTex CTi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ClinTex CTi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ClinTex CTi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ClinTex CTi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.