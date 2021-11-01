CloakCoin Price Hits $0.53 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000849 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $3,913.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000701 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00026581 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00020151 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,718,775 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

