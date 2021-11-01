CNH Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Angel Oak Mortgage as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,321,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,432,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AOMR. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Angel Oak Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

In other Angel Oak Mortgage news, Director W D. Minami bought 4,500 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Shares of NYSE:AOMR opened at $17.74 on Monday. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $19.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.67.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $12.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

