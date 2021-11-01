CNH Partners LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

CNH Partners LLC grew its position in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in East Resources Acquisition were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ERES. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,394,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the first quarter worth $987,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,956,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 36.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 156,057 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the first quarter worth $7,674,000. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

ERES opened at $9.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80. East Resources Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.73.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

