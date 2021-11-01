CNH Partners LLC Invests $750,000 in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.52% of Independence as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACQR. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Independence in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,295,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Independence in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,135,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Independence in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,425,000. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Independence in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,892,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Independence in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,000,000.

Shares of Independence stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.73. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.17.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

