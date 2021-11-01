CNH Partners LLC Invests $853,000 in ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of ION Acquisition Corp 3 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the second quarter worth $11,282,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the second quarter worth $4,905,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the second quarter worth $579,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the second quarter worth $9,810,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the second quarter worth $7,023,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IACC opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.75. ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

