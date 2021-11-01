CNH Partners LLC Makes New Investment in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 101,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHCA. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $485,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $485,000.

Shares of DHCA stock opened at $9.77 on Monday. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

