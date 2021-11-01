CNH Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC)

CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,333 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Marquee Raine Acquisition were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the second quarter worth $87,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the first quarter worth $100,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the first quarter worth $150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the second quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Marquee Raine Acquisition alerts:

Marquee Raine Acquisition stock opened at $10.92 on Monday. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98.

Marquee Raine Acquisition (NASDAQ:MRAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

MRAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marquee Raine Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on Marquee Raine Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Marquee Raine Acquisition in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Profile

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marquee Raine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marquee Raine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.