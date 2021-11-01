CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Receives $16.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNX. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

CNX stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.93. 21,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,190,389. CNX Resources has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.07.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,215,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $262,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,664,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,971,000 after purchasing an additional 253,102 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,553,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,518,000 after purchasing an additional 58,077 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 270.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,357,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,245 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,684,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 143,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

