Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,889 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.52% of Co-Diagnostics worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. 25.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $8.21 on Monday. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $237.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of -3.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 65.33% and a net margin of 47.98%. The business had revenue of $27.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CODX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

