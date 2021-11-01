Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 83.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherent by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $611,756,000 after acquiring an additional 18,143 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the first quarter worth about $303,468,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 66.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 945,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $249,921,000 after purchasing an additional 376,293 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 65.1% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 760,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,013,000 after purchasing an additional 299,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $160,539,000 after purchasing an additional 51,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Coherent in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Coherent to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.17.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $254.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 1.57. Coherent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.32 and a 12-month high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $395.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

