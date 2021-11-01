Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CL. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

CL stock opened at $76.19 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $30,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

