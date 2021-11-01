Collective Price Hits $0.93 on Major Exchanges (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Collective has a total market capitalization of $242,385.44 and $2.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Collective has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. One Collective coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00001510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Collective alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00051664 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $136.94 or 0.00223510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00096666 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Collective Coin Profile

Collective (CRYPTO:CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Collective

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collective using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Collective Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collective and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.