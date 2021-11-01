Colliers International Group (CIGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Colliers International Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. The firm had revenue of $945.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Colliers International Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $145.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.60. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $69.89 and a twelve month high of $149.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.59.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.67.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily