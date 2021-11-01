Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Colony Bankcorp has raised its dividend payment by 300.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Colony Bankcorp has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Colony Bankcorp to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

CBAN opened at $18.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Colony Bankcorp has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $257.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.59.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 19.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colony Bankcorp will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Colony Bankcorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) by 283.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Colony Bankcorp were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

