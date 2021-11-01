Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Rating Increased to B+ at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CMCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $47.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.09. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $33.14 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

