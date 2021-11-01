Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CMA. Wolfe Research upgraded Comerica from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group cut Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $85.09 on Thursday. Comerica has a 12-month low of $43.03 and a 12-month high of $89.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comerica will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 5,200 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $461,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $217,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,672. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,739,000 after purchasing an additional 298,713 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,768,000 after purchasing an additional 337,917 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,667,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,270,000 after purchasing an additional 32,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,560,000 after purchasing an additional 72,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,203,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,231,000 after purchasing an additional 144,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

